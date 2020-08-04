Lower Greenville Restaurants Offer Discounts and Specials as Part of Takeout Tuesday

Restaurants in Lower Greenville are offering discounts and specials as they take part in Takeout Tuesday.

Each Tuesday, restaurants from different neighborhoods around North Texas are featured, reminding the community to support the restaurants they love amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since March, restaurants around North Texas have joined businesses from around the country supporting #TheGreatAmericanTakeout movement.

Takeout Tuesday allows the community to rally around North Texas restaurants so they can keep their doors open and continue to provide jobs for neighbors.

On Tuesday, Aug. 4, the featured neighborhood is Lower Greenville, and many restaurants are offering deals and discounts.

Here are the Lower Greenville restaurants participating in Takeout Tuesday:

Guests who order food from featured restaurants on Takeout Tuesday can snap a photo of their meal and post it to social media with the hashtag #TakeoutTuesdayDFW.



MORE: TakeoutTuesdayDFW on Facebook