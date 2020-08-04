Lower Greenville Restaurants Offer Discounts and Specials as Part of Takeout Tuesday

Restaurants in Lower Greenville are offering discounts and specials as they take part in Takeout Tuesday.
Each Tuesday, restaurants from different neighborhoods around North Texas are featured, reminding the community to support the restaurants they love amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since March, restaurants around North Texas have joined businesses from around the country supporting #TheGreatAmericanTakeout movement.
Takeout Tuesday allows the community to rally around North Texas restaurants so they can keep their doors open and continue to provide jobs for neighbors.
On Tuesday, Aug. 4, the featured neighborhood is Lower Greenville, and many restaurants are offering deals and discounts.
Here are the Lower Greenville restaurants participating in Takeout Tuesday:
- AW Shucks: $5 shrimp cocktail
- Botolino Gelato Artigianale: Buy a to-go container, get a free popsicle
- Chirps Chicken: $8 Nashville sandwich special with fries
- Company Cafe & Bar: 20% off all takeout orders
- The Corner Market: $4.99 chicken salad sandwich
- Flatbread Company, Dallas TX: Order 2 large pizzas & get a free Jay's Heart pizza
- Gallo Nero: Buy one, get one half off all pizza and pasta
- Greenville Avenue Pizza Company - GAPCo: 12" 2 topping pizza for $15; Greenville location only
- HG Sply Co.: 1/2 off any appetizer with 2+ entrees
- JOY Macarons: $5 ice cream sammies
- Pizzeria Testa Lower Greenville: special TBA
- Sevan G&G Café: 15% off all orders - say Takeout Tuesday
- Sundown at Granada: $12 Hatchville Hot Chicken special
- Teppo Yakitori and Sushi Bar: $7 Spicy Bluefin Tuna Roll and 50% of all Sake bottles
- Val's Cheesecakes: $4 cheesecake brownies
- Village Baking Co. Boulangerie: 15% off all takeout orders
- Wabi House: $7 all ramen
- Window Seat: $7 sweet potato lattes & pumpkin bread combo
Guests who order food from featured restaurants on Takeout Tuesday can snap a photo of their meal and post it to social media with the hashtag #TakeoutTuesdayDFW.
