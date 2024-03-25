Lone Star Park held its annual National Anthem auditions on Monday at the racetrack in Grand Prairie.

Soloists, a duet and an instrumentalist stepped in front of the microphone near Lone Star Park's winner's circle while NBC 5 photojournalist Kevin Stewart was rolling.

Hopefuls had to memorize the lyrics before the audition and perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" – a cappella in two minutes or less.

Recorded performances will be reviewed and judged by Lone Star Park officials at a later date.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

All singers will be notified via email by April 5 if they have been chosen to perform. Each chosen performer will receive four reserved seats on their performance date.

Lone Star Park’s 2024 Thoroughbred Racing Season begins April 18 and continues through July 14 or the Fall Meeting of Champions.