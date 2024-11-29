Local businesses hope for community support for Small Business Saturday

As the holiday shopping season hits full swing, the Saturday after Thanksgiving has taken on a critical role for local economies.

Small Business Saturday, celebrated annually since 2010, shines a spotlight on the independent businesses that form the backbone of communities nationwide.

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday often dominate headlines with their massive deals from big-box retailers and online giants, Small Business Saturday provides a counterbalance, encouraging shoppers to support their neighborhood stores and keep money in the community.

Federal data shows over 67% of sales from a small business go back into the local economy. For a corporation, it’s less than 34%.

Cities like Grapevine say the small shops on main streets and downtowns are vital to a vibrant community.

"Here in Grapevine, we have a lot of multi-generational small businesses. Some of these families have been in small business here in Grapevine for more than 100 years, so it's something to really be proud of,” said Elizabeth Schrack with Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau. “It's so important to support these families and support these small businesses. You're really giving back while you're checking off your Christmas list."

Despite their importance, small businesses often face stiff competition from online retailers and large chains. Inflation, supply chain disruptions, and rising costs have added to their struggles in recent years.

"During the Christmas season, we do between 25% and 30% of our total revenue for the year. So we really love having a day designated where we're encouraging everyone to shop small business,” said Debi Meek, owner of Bermuda Gold & Silver on Main Street in Grapevine. “It's critical. We're the mom and pops on Main Street. And I personally have been here 33 years. It means so much to us because of the total revenue that we get during our Christmas season.”

In 2023, the reported projected spending in the U.S. from those who shopped at small businesses on Small Business Saturday was around $17 billion. Local business owners hope this year will be just as successful.

"Our historic district has more than 100 small businesses to choose from. We're all decked out as the Christmas Capital of Texas, so you can be immersed in the Christmas spirit while you're checking off your Christmas gift list and supporting local small businesses,” said Schrack.

Click here to find small businesses participating in Small Business Saturday in your area.