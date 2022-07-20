DallasNews.com

LGBTQ Students Want Action Taken After UT-Dallas Professor Calls for ‘a Cure for Homosexuality'

University of Texas at Dallas officials said they are investigating the complaints made against the computer science professor.

By Valeria Olivares - The Dallas Morning News

Ben Torres/The Dallas Morning News contributor

Students at the University of Texas at Dallas want action taken against a faculty member who is defending his comments calling for “a cure for homosexuality.”

Timothy Farage, a computer science professor, tweeted on Friday a story stating that the majority of monkeypox cases in New York are men.

LGBT student organizations quickly denounced Farage’s comments as homophobic and dangerous to the campus community.

On Saturday, the university posted on social media that school officials were aware of recent tweets by a faculty member and stressed that the person’s views don’t represent the campus. University officials noted that they are reviewing and investigating complaints about the statement.

