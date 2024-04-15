Lewisville resident wins $1 million playing Powerball

A person from Lewisville won $1 million in the March 27, 2024 Powerball drawing.

According to the Texas Lottery, the Lewisville resident, who asked to remain anonymous, claimed their prize after matching all five white balls, but not the red Powerball.

The winning ticket was bought at Kroger on Cross Timbers Road in Flower Mound.

There was no jackpot winner in that drawing, where the jackpot was estimated to be worth $865 million. The Powerball Lottery continued to swell until the April 6 drawing when someone won the $1.3 billion jackpot.

The current Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $63 million. The next drawing is on Monday night.

Powerball Grand Prizes start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the Grand Prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. The window to buy tickets closes in Texas at 9 p.m. on the night of the drawing. Winning tickets must be claimed within 180 days.