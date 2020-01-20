Lewisville Fire Chief Dies After Battling Cancer

Lewisville Fire Chief Timothy Tittle died Monday after a long battle with cancer, city officials say.

Tittle, who served with Lewisville Fire Department for more than 40 years, died at 4:15 a.m. Monday, The Lewisville Fire Fighters Association announced on Facebook.

The Crosstimbers Gazette reported Tittle was 63.

It is with great sadness that Lewisville Local 3606 announces that at 4:15 AM, Chief Timothy Tittle of the Lewisville... Posted by Lewisville Fire Fighters Association Local 3606 on Monday, January 20, 2020

"Chief Tittle was a fighter. He aggressively battled cancer and beat it back into remission multiple times," the post read. "Even during the toughest times, his loyalty and dedication to the department and the City of Lewisville never wavered. He loved being our Fire Chief. Rest easy Chief Tittle, we have it from here."

Funeral arrangements have not been set as of this writing.