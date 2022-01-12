Lewisville Animal Shelter Temporarily Closes Due to COVID-19

The Gene Carey Animal Shelter and Adoption Center in Lewisville has announced that it will temporarily close to the public due to an increase in COVID-19 cases amongst staff members.

According to the City of Lewisville, the facility is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Jan. 18.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The City of Lewisville said the closure is being done in an attempt to protect the health of staff and visitors.

During this closure, staff members will still be able to provide care for the animals housed at the shelter, the City of Lewisville said.

According to the City of Lewisville, Animal Service Officers will respond to animal emergencies and high priority calls.

The City of Lewisville said animal surrenders and animal adoptions will continue by appointment only.

Appointments can be made online here.