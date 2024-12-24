Last minute gifts and meals mark rainy Christmas Eve in North Texas

Shoppers in North Texas had more than parking lots and traffic to navigate the day before Christmas.

Many areas were under Flash Flood warnings as heavy rains swept across the region for much of Tuesday.

We talked with shoppers in Arlington, Irving, Richardson and Garland about their last-minute shopping and what brings them out on the day before.

Darlene Johnson and her son had shopping carts filled with last-minute items near The Parks Mall at Arlington.

"What other better time than the last minute," Johnson said laughing.

Many more waited in line Tuesday for holiday meal preparation.

At Tamaleria Nueva Leon in Richardson, owner Antonio Quintanilla said employees arrive at 4 a.m. to help prepare upwards of 20,000 tamales.

The handmade tamale is a popular Texas tradition around Christmas, but Quintanilla says he's found a way to keep his five locations busy year-round with a diverse menu.

However, on Christmas Eve, it's all hands on deck to fill orders and walk-in customers.

"Lines start forming out the door shortly after opening," Quintanilla added.

At Argentina Bakery in Irving, customers selected from a variety of sweet breads and sandwiches, along with empanadas.

"We have a lot of walk-ins, we take care of everyone," owner Lucy Ledonne said. "We're ready also for that.”