When driving along the access road of I-35W, you might see a lot of things. Tall grass, bluebonnets, maybe even a few birds. What you do not expect to see is a large alligator crossing the road.

But that is exactly what one NBC 5 viewer saw on Friday afternoon.

Amanda Maestas snapped a photo of the alligator just after 5 p.m.

She said it was crossing the southbound Robson Ranch off ramp in Denton County.

We reached out to the Texas Game Wardens who said alligators are native to the area, and there are some really well-known populations around Lake Lewisville in Denton County.

They also sent along some tips on what to do if you see a alligator.

Alligators have a natural fear of humans, and usually begin a quick retreat when approached by people.

If you hear an alligator hiss, it's a warning that you are too close.

If you have a close encounter with an alligator a few yards away, back away slowly. It is extremely rare for wild alligators to chase people, but they can run up to 35 miles per hour for short distances on land.

If you walk near the water and an alligator comes straight toward you, especially if it comes out of the water, it is definitely a nuisance alligator that needs to be reported to TPWD. In many cases, these are alligators that have been fed by people or have been allowed to get human food.

If you see an alligator in the roadway, DO NOT attempt to move it! Notify local authorities so the alligator can be handled safely.

Last week, two alligators were spotted sunbathing at the Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge.

A group of alligators took advantage of the rare break in the rain on Saturday.