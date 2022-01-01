Lancaster ISD Shifts to Virtual Learning to Begin the New Year

The rise in COVID-19 cases has prompted the Lancaster Independent School District to shift classes back to virtual learning when students return to classes the week after the holiday break.

Lancaster ISD posted on the district's website that "students will not return to in-person learning next week." Instead, students will attend school virtually Wednesday through Friday.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases, our students will not return to in-person learning next week. Instead, we will implement our district-wide instructional pivot process so students can attend school virtually on Wednesday, Jan. 5 through Friday, Jan. 7. https://t.co/ZJBZY7tG0E pic.twitter.com/RRjwsPorWA — Lancaster I.S.D. (@LancasterISD) January 1, 2022

Lancaster ISD said because the pivot plan might cause problems for parents and guardians the district is using Tuesday as an "instructional pivot transitional day" for students and parents to prepare.

"Decisions to close our schools are only made after very careful consideration. In this case, our health services department has remained updated on the current COVID-19 trends in our community, and we believe this is the best option for our school district," the online statement continued.

The district points to Dallas County's COVID-19 risk level being threat level red.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said on Dec. 28 that the Public Health Committee had moved to the county to red indicating that the omicron variant is having a major impact on local hospitals.

Here is the letter from the Public Health Committee. pic.twitter.com/BLdF86H0n4 — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) December 29, 2021

Lancaster ISD is also offering COVID-19 vaccinations for students and parents in the district. The clinic on Monday, Jan. 3 will offer first, second and booster doses of Pfizer, Modern as well as Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Everyone is being asked to register online to receive the vaccine.