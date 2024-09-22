Three people have drowned in separate incidents at Lake Lewisville within the span of one week, according to police reports.

The body of a 14-year-old boy was recovered Saturday afternoon after Lewisville firefighters say they responded to a drowning call.

Witnesses say they saw the boy go under the water and he didn't resurface. According to Tarrant County Medical records, he was identified as Sebastian Delgado Hernandez.

Another death was reported on Friday afternoon, where police say a 24-year-old man drowned.

Witnesses last saw the man near the volleyball courts, where he was swimming back and forth. His body was recovered Friday evening. Police have not identified the victim at this time.

On Sept. 15, the Lewisville fire department responded to a drowning call, but they were unable to locate a body. The search continued with the Denton County Game Warden on Monday but officials were also unsuccessful. On Tuesday, the Game Warden recovered the body of a 49-year-old Jin Goo Kang.

Earlier this month, the body of a boater was recovered after police say he jumped into Lake Lewisville for a swim and did not resurface.