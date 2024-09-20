Lake Lewisville

Body pulled from Lake Lewisville two days after report of drowning

The victim has not yet been identified

Lewisville Fire Department at Lake Lewisville in 2023.
NBC 5 News

The body of a 49-year-old man was recovered from Lake Lewisville on Tuesday.

The Lewisville Fire Department assisted the Lake Cities Fire Department on a drowning call Sunday but they were unable to find the victim.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

A dive team resumed the search Monday, but the body was not discovered until the next day.

The identity of the victim has not yet been confirmed.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The case has been turned over to the Game Warden, and the investigation is ongoing.

The death is the second this month at Lake Lewisville. The body of a boater who dove into the water for a swim and drowned was recovered earlier this month.

This article tagged under:

Lake Lewisville
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us