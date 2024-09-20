The body of a 49-year-old man was recovered from Lake Lewisville on Tuesday.

The Lewisville Fire Department assisted the Lake Cities Fire Department on a drowning call Sunday but they were unable to find the victim.

A dive team resumed the search Monday, but the body was not discovered until the next day.

The identity of the victim has not yet been confirmed.

The case has been turned over to the Game Warden, and the investigation is ongoing.

The death is the second this month at Lake Lewisville. The body of a boater who dove into the water for a swim and drowned was recovered earlier this month.