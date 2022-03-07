Lady Gaga's ‘The Chromatica Ball' Coming to North Texas This Summer

Academy Award, Golden Globe, and 12-time Grammy-winner Lady Gaga is bringing her "The Chromatica Ball" tour to Arlington this summer, one of only nine North American stops on her upcoming world tour.

The Chromatica Ball opens in North Texas at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 at Globe Life Field. Tickets go on sale on March 14 at 10 a.m.

Gaga released the Chromatica album in May 2020, her sixth straight no. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. The album included the Grammy-winning song "Rain on Me" a duet with Ariana Grande.

In September 2021, Gaga released the Chromatica remix album, Dawn of Chromatica, featuring new collaborations and remixes of the original Chromatica album.

The 2022 summer tour includes rescheduled shows in New York, Chicago, Boston, Toronto, London, and Paris and new shows in Arlington, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Dusseldorf, Stockholm, and Arnhem.

The tour kicks off July 17 in Germany with six European dates before coming to North America.

For all shows in the U.S., $1 from each ticket sold shall be donated to Born This Way Foundation, founded by Lady Gaga and her mother Cynthia Germanotta in 2012, which supports "the wellness of young people and working with them to build a kinder and braver world."