Kroger Pilots Self-Checkout Only Store in Dallas

Kroger is launching a piloted self-checkout only store on Feb. 17 in Dallas.

The store, located at 4142 Cedar Springs Road, will still have cashiers and courtesy clerks to help customers who need assistance.

In addition to the existing self-checkouts, Kroger is adding belted self-checkouts which will have the space to handle large-volume purchases.

There are currently no plans for any additional self-checkout only stores at this time.