Kids, Driver Escape Injury When Fort Worth ISD School Bus Overturns

Three students and a driver escaped serious injury Tuesday morning when a school bus overturned in Fort Worth.

According to the Fort Worth Independent School District, the school bus driver was cut off by another driver causing them to lose control and drive off the road.

The bus flipped over while going through a field.

Three students were on board the bus with the driver and none suffered serious injuries. The students were evaluated and checked out before being taken to school.

It's not immediately clear if the driver who cut off the bus saw the crash or stopped to help.