Keller to Pay $200K to Man Pepper Sprayed by Police After He Videotaped Son's Traffic Stop, Lawyer Says

The city of Keller has agreed to pay $200,000 to a man who was pepper-sprayed and arrested after he videotaped a police officer who pulled over his son for making a wide right turn, according to the father’s attorney.

Marco Puente filed a lawsuit in federal court in Fort Worth last month against two Keller police officers alleging excessive force and illegal arrest in the Aug. 15 incident.

According to the officers’ body camera footage, Marco Puente’s son Dillon was pulled over by Sgt. Blake Shimanek for making a wide right turn.

Dillon Puente’s father soon appeared at the scene in a separate vehicle and started to videotape what was going on from across the street.

That’s when Shimanek ordered another officer, Ankit Tomer, to arrest the father and pepper spray him. Tomer was also named in the lawsuit.

Both the father and son were taken to jail but police supervisors quickly dropped the charges after they reviewed the case and Shimanek was demoted to officer.

The Keller City Council has scheduled a special meeting Tuesday to discuss a controversial police traffic stop and complaints of excessive force that resulted in a federal lawsuit.

Scott Palmer, attorney for the Puentes, said Sunday both sides agreed to settle the lawsuit during a mediation session on Friday when the city agreed to pay $200,000.

Keller Mayor Armin Mizani on Sunday confirmed that mediation took place but said he was waiting for it to be official.

"While we believe an agreement has been reached with Mr. Puente, my understanding is that it is yet to be signed by all parties," Mizani said. "The city plans to share details once all is finalized."

The lawsuit claimed the sergeant targeted the younger Puente because he was Hispanic and wrongfully believed he had drugs in his car.