Keller ISD student hit by car while walking home

A student of Park Glen Elementary was hit by a car while walking home on Monday, according to Fort Worth Police.

The school sent an email to families letting them know the student was struck and taken to a local hospital where they were placed in the ICU with small fractures and a very severe concussion. There will be an additional counselor on campus to support students and staff, according to the email.

Councilman Charlie Lauersdorf posted on Facebook after the incident to assure residents that he would "not stop until we have a light there," to slow the flow of traffic.

The student was hit at the Glen Canyon Road and Park Vista Boulevard intersection, according to Councilman Lauersdorf's post.

