Keller ISD's Board of Trustees unanimously approved Monday a $333 million budget in the general fund for the district's 2020-21 fiscal year.

Next school year's budget anticipates $333,339,230 in expenditures from the general fund which would provide a $137,589 surplus.

Accommodations are included in the budget to comply with the district's understanding of the second year of components related to House Bill 3.