Keller ISD trustees voted four to three on a safety plan that would allow employees to carry guns on campus. The policy drew a large crowd and feedback from parents and students.

The question was how to best protect students and staff, and not everyone agrees on how to do that.

The policy will allow employees who volunteer and meet certain criteria to carry a firearm on campus. Board leaders discussed the possibility of implementing the policy under the Guardian Program – which lays out training guidelines for those who are armed on campus.

Keller student Purnima Vasishta spoke against the policy during public comment.

“We’re already so scared after here about the news of Uvalde and all the school shootings that have been happening lately,” she said. “But now when you put so many weapons into the mix and you put them directly into the classroom, it feels like school just isn’t a safe place to return to anymore.”

Former teacher Denise Linn said she supports the plan.

“I have full respect for guns and second amendment rights, and if that’s the best route to go to defend the kids in the classroom I think it should definitely be explored,” said Linn. “I think the training could be done and the people would have to be selected very carefully.”

School safety and risk management have been an ongoing discussion for Keller ISD over the last six months. They’ve increased the number of school resource officers on campus, and they’ve had numerous safety workshops.

During the board meeting, the idea of “layered” security came up a lot. The argument from board members in support of the policy is that having armed employees on campus adds a layer while law enforcement is on the way.

The board will discuss how to implement the policy in the new year.

