Kaufman County Woman Charged With Adult Daughter's Murder: Sheriff

Woman, 80, held on $1 million bond after daughter found fatally shot inside rural home Tuesday

Margaret Johnston
A Kaufman County woman is behind bars and being held in connection with the fatal shooting of her adult daughter, sheriff's deputies say.

According to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a domestic disturbance at a home on the 12000 block of Farm-to-Market Road 1836 at about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies arrived at the rural home to find a 52-year-old woman dead with an apparent gunshot wound to her shoulder. It's not immediately clear if she had been shot more than once.

The woman's mother, identified by deputies Wednesday as 80=year-old Margaret Johnston, was taken into custody and is being held at the Kaufman County Law Enforcement Center. Johnston is currently facing a murder charge and is being held on a $1 million bond.

It's not clear if Johnston has obtained an attorney.

Officials with the sheriff's department confirmed the two women are mother and daughter though a motive for the shooting has not yet been revealed and the investigation is ongoing.

