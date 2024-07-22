Kaufman County sergeant killed in off-duty motorcycle crash

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of one of its sergeants who was killed in a motorcycle crash while being off-duty this weekend.

Sgt. II Daniel VanHuss, who served with the sheriff's office for 15 years, died after suffering from critical injuries in a motorcycle accident on Sunday, July 21, authorities said on social media.

VanHuss started working at the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office in 2009. He was promoted to Deputy two years later and to Corporal in 2013, then became a Sergeant later that same year.

According to the sheriff's office, VanHuss worked in the Criminal Investigations Division, DEA Task Force, and the Street Crimes Unit. Daniel was just promoted to Sergeant II last week on July 15.

NBC 5 has not yet confirmed the details leading to the tragic accident.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.