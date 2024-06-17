TCU

TCU Football shows off new uniforms ahead of 2024 season

Chrome helmets return but the easily identifiable spikes are gone from the neckline

When TCU football head coach Sonny Dykes leads his Horned Frogs onto the field in August they'll be sporting a new look.

TCU Football released a video and several photos on its social media platforms Monday morning showing three new uniforms and helmet combinations from Nike that'll be used on the field this season.

Unsurprisingly the changes are coming with plenty of opinions from fans who are calling into question the decisions to remove the horned frog spikes from the jersey's collar and the shift to solid color patterns of white, purple, and black.

The minimalist uniforms are not without at least one unique element, a "Carter Boys" patch is stitched onto the back collar. It's an apparent homage to Amon Carter Stadium and the Carter Boys show on ESPN+.

The white, purple, and black helmets match the uniforms, but the team will also use a chrome version. All the helmets appear to use the traditional arched TCU logo on the sides.

NBC 5 has contacted TCU to learn more about the uniform changes but has not received a response.

TCU's first game in the new look 16-team Big 12 is Aug. 30 against Stanford.

TCUCollege Football
