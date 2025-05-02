In a bright, cheery backyard studio, Cassie MacGregor creates wearable art. Her walls at the House of MacGregor are lined with ribbons and thread, feathers and bow, and hats. Lots, and lots of hats!

"Your hat is the first thing somebody sees," MacGregor said. "So everything here at the House of MacGregor is made here."

A hat is a kind of sartorial shorthand to judge a book by its cover.

"When the right one goes on, all of a sudden they sit up straight and their face lights up," MacGregor said. "You can tell, OK, that's the direction we need to be going!"

Every hat is one-of-a-kind, custom made, just for that customer. Most of MacGregor's business is making hats for the Kentucky Derby.

"The Kentucky Derby is the holiday that milliners rejoice," MacGregor said. "They keep us in business!"

MacGregor wasn't always a milliner by trade.

"I had a day job that I hated, so I started taking classes and just completely fell in love," MacGregor said. "The first hat turned out exactly the way I saw it in my head, and I knew instantly that was what I wanted to do."

That was 2 decades ago. She's been making custom hats and fascinators ever since.

"It has a certain specialness and it's what makes you feel good when you put the hat on," MacGregor said.

There are people who think they aren't 'hat people', but MacGregor insists they just haven't found the right hat. On Kentucky Derby day, everyone is a 'hat person'.

"At the Derby, it's all about the hat," MacGregor said. "No one is going to be looking at your shoes; doesn't show in the pictures, people wear sandals, but the hat is the first thing you see in all the photos. It's what tells you when you're at the Derby, that you're not at something that you would do every day."

The Kentucky Derby may be the bulk of MacGregor's business, but she makes hats year-round for all occasions, or no occasion at all.

"Oh, I always have a favorite," MacGregor said. "But it typically tends to be the hat I just finished. I'm quick to fall in love!"