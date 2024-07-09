Golf

Junior golfer from McKinney ranked 26th in the world

Shyla Brown is on the U.S. Junior National Team

By Meredith Yeomans

NBC 5 News

Shyla Brown just turned 16 years old and is already a driving expert -- straight down the fairway.

The junior golfer from McKinney recently became one of ten golfers selected for the U.S. Junior National Team.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

She’s currently the 26th-ranked junior golfer in the world.

“I think being able to represent the U.S. on such a global stage has been huge,” said Brown.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Brown plays at Stonebridge Ranch in McKinney.

“The sky's the limit and she's going to take this opportunity and run with it,” said Jim Sanders,  director of golf for Stonebridge Ranch.

Brown’s family moved to McKinney a couple of years ago to help advance her golf career.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Allen 17 mins ago

Baseball card dealer says someone stole $2 million worth, Allen police investigating

Dallas 3 hours ago

8 years later: Dallas police, families, survivors honor fallen officers of 7/7 ambush

“We moved to Texas for coaching,” said Brown. “I coach under Cameron McCormick’s facility.

It was McCormick, coach for champion golfer & Dallas native Jordan Spieth, who she says helped discover her talent and drive, "To become one of the most successful LPGA players and maybe one day Olympics,” said Brown.

She’s already making history as only the second black golfer to make the American Junior Golf Association all-star team.

“I think it’s great to represent my race as one of the few black golfers and I hope my success and my willingness to be out here can inspire the younger generation of African Americans to choose golf as their sport,” said Brown.

Brown says she found her passion for golf at just six years old when she saw her parents playing the game.

Her other inspirations include Lydia Ko and Tiger Woods.

This article tagged under:

GolfMcKinney
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us