Junior golfer from McKinney ranked 26th in the world

Shyla Brown just turned 16 years old and is already a driving expert -- straight down the fairway.

The junior golfer from McKinney recently became one of ten golfers selected for the U.S. Junior National Team.

She’s currently the 26th-ranked junior golfer in the world.

“I think being able to represent the U.S. on such a global stage has been huge,” said Brown.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Brown plays at Stonebridge Ranch in McKinney.

“The sky's the limit and she's going to take this opportunity and run with it,” said Jim Sanders, director of golf for Stonebridge Ranch.

Brown’s family moved to McKinney a couple of years ago to help advance her golf career.

“We moved to Texas for coaching,” said Brown. “I coach under Cameron McCormick’s facility.

It was McCormick, coach for champion golfer & Dallas native Jordan Spieth, who she says helped discover her talent and drive, "To become one of the most successful LPGA players and maybe one day Olympics,” said Brown.

She’s already making history as only the second black golfer to make the American Junior Golf Association all-star team.

“I think it’s great to represent my race as one of the few black golfers and I hope my success and my willingness to be out here can inspire the younger generation of African Americans to choose golf as their sport,” said Brown.

Brown says she found her passion for golf at just six years old when she saw her parents playing the game.



Her other inspirations include Lydia Ko and Tiger Woods.