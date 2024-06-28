July 4th travel could set record in 2024

The summer season of travel is in full swing.

Airports and roadways will be packed over the next week as nearly six million Texans are expected to travel for an extended July 4th holiday.

Friday morning, both Dallas Love Field and Dallas Fort Worth International airports saw heavy traffic.

Experts say the holiday week will flirt with record travel.

“We already saw, according to the TSA, the busiest single day of air travel. That record was broken just this past Sunday. 2.9 million people passed through the TSA. Almost just shy of 3 million people,” Going.com representative Katy Nastro said. “It is looking like moving ahead into next week that we have the potential to see 3 million people in one single day, then becoming the new record for the single busiest day of travel.”

According to AAA, travel volume for Texas is expected to be up 5% over last year.

The travel season could be elongated this holiday season. For the first time, AAA increased its travel forecast from five to nine days.

Around five million Texans are expected to drive and around a half million are expected to fly.

“Typically, for July 4th, we see it as a bigger domestic travel period. People traveling to places like South Florida, taking advantage of beaches,” Nastro said. “Some people are taking advantage of where the day falls in the calendar week and are looking to go abroad. 54% of going respondents said that they were looking to travel internationally or more so internationally this year than in years past.”