jps health network

JPS Health Announces New President & CEO

Dr. Karen Duncan has been appointed by the JPS Board of managers

JPS Health Network

The John Peter Smith (JPS) Health Network will be seeing a new face representing the hospital beginning January 1.

With the announcement of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Robert Earley’s retirement two weeks ago, Dr. Karen Duncan who is the current Administrator for the Tarrant County Hospital District has been appointed as the new President and CEO of the JPS Health Network.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.
JPS Health Network Vice President, Community Health, Karen Duncan, is photographed on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Fort Worth, Texas. (photo by Kevin Fujii/JPS Health Network)

"It is a testament to the strength of JPS that we found the right person to lead the health network into the future within our own ranks," said Dr. Charles Webber, chairman of the JPS Board of Managers. He adds, "Dr. Duncan has been a steadfast champion of providing our community with the care they need and deserve, and I look forward to her leadership."

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

NBC 5 Responds 3 mins ago

Nurse Shortage Hits Home Health Industry Leaving Families in Limbo

Fort Worth police 29 mins ago

Fort Worth Police: Teen Dies in Sale And Purchase of a Gaming System

Duncan currently serves as the Chief Operating Officer for JPS and has been with the network for five years. During her five years with JPS, Duncan has transformed the community health network of medical homes and clinics, and most recently planned the future and growth of the JPS Health Network and the bond-supported development of healthcare services and sites throughout the country.

"I am both humbled and honored to serve as CEO of such a highly esteemed and accomplished healthcare system," said Duncan. "JPS is well-positioned to lead the transformation of healthcare delivery in Tarrant County and to improve lives within the many communities we serve. I look forward to working alongside a committed Board, a strong executive and leadership team, and an amazing JPS team."

This article tagged under:

jps health networkHealthJPS Hospital
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us