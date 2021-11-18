JPS Health Announces New President & CEO

The John Peter Smith (JPS) Health Network will be seeing a new face representing the hospital beginning January 1.

With the announcement of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Robert Earley’s retirement two weeks ago, Dr. Karen Duncan who is the current Administrator for the Tarrant County Hospital District has been appointed as the new President and CEO of the JPS Health Network.

"It is a testament to the strength of JPS that we found the right person to lead the health network into the future within our own ranks," said Dr. Charles Webber, chairman of the JPS Board of Managers. He adds, "Dr. Duncan has been a steadfast champion of providing our community with the care they need and deserve, and I look forward to her leadership."

Duncan currently serves as the Chief Operating Officer for JPS and has been with the network for five years. During her five years with JPS, Duncan has transformed the community health network of medical homes and clinics, and most recently planned the future and growth of the JPS Health Network and the bond-supported development of healthcare services and sites throughout the country.

"I am both humbled and honored to serve as CEO of such a highly esteemed and accomplished healthcare system," said Duncan. "JPS is well-positioned to lead the transformation of healthcare delivery in Tarrant County and to improve lives within the many communities we serve. I look forward to working alongside a committed Board, a strong executive and leadership team, and an amazing JPS team."