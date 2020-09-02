Irving

Irving Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Suspected Storage Unit Thieves

Irving Police Department

Irving police are asking for the public's help identifying two men suspected of stealing from storage units.

The thefts occurred on July 18 and 19 at a Self Storage in Irving at 703 South Rogers Road.

The two men came back and forth into the storage business multiple times on those days, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 6 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

coronavirus 47 mins ago

Tarrant County Reports 4 Deaths, 171 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Wednesday

Anyone who had a storage unit at the facility is urged to to check their unit.

Anyone with information or anyone who had items stolen can contact the Irving Police Department at 972-721-3528 or rkuether@cityofirving.org and reference case 20-14182.

This article tagged under:

IrvingIrving Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us