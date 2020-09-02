Irving Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Suspected Storage Unit Thieves

Irving police are asking for the public's help identifying two men suspected of stealing from storage units.
The thefts occurred on July 18 and 19 at a Self Storage in Irving at 703 South Rogers Road.
The two men came back and forth into the storage business multiple times on those days, police said.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
Anyone who had a storage unit at the facility is urged to to check their unit.
Anyone with information or anyone who had items stolen can contact the Irving Police Department at 972-721-3528 or rkuether@cityofirving.org and reference case 20-14182.