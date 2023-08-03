Irving Police

Irving PD looking to identify men who never paid for an 87-year-old's motorized wheelchair

The police department took to social media asking local citizens if they have seen the two suspects

By Lucy Ladis

Irving Police are asking for help identifying two men who stole a motorized wheelchair and two Airsoft guns on April 10.

The men took the items from the back of a truck parked in the 3000 block of Commonwealth Street, northwest of Plymouth Park and the Espanita neighborhood in Irving.

Irving PD took to X, the company formerly known as Twitter, to ask the public if they could identify the two men recorded on home surveillance video.

The two men told the victim they would return with cash to pay the victim for the goods but never returned.

The video is part of the Irving Police Department's series, "Who Done It Wednesdays?" where the department releases videos on their social media platforms of wanted people they have not identified.

If these men look familiar to you or you know anything about this incident, please contact Investigator Frulla at 972--721-2454 or jfrulla@cityofirving.org, call dispatch at 972-273-1010 (24hrs a day), or file an anonymous tip at IPDCrimeTips@cityofirving.org.

