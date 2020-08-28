Irving

Irving Opens Emergency Childcare Payment Assistance Program

Irving City Hall
NBC 5 News

Irving launched its fourth CARES Act program Friday: an emergency childcare payment assistance program, intended to help working parents and guardians pay for childcare.

The program, available for three months, provides $2,000 a month to eligible households affected by COVID-19. The funding is paid directly to the childcare provider, the city of Irving said.

To be eligible, households or guardians must be required to return to work in person. Those working for an employer while based at home are not eligible, the city of Irving said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Aug 27

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

State Fair of Texas Aug 27

State Fair of Texas Introduces ‘Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru'

Other eligibility requirements include showing a loss of income due to the pandemic.

For more information, apply here or click here to visit the city of Irving's website.

This article tagged under:

IrvinghousingCARES ActHousing Assistance
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us