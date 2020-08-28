Irving Opens Emergency Childcare Payment Assistance Program

Irving launched its fourth CARES Act program Friday: an emergency childcare payment assistance program, intended to help working parents and guardians pay for childcare.

The program, available for three months, provides $2,000 a month to eligible households affected by COVID-19. The funding is paid directly to the childcare provider, the city of Irving said.

To be eligible, households or guardians must be required to return to work in person. Those working for an employer while based at home are not eligible, the city of Irving said.

Other eligibility requirements include showing a loss of income due to the pandemic.

For more information, apply here or click here to visit the city of Irving's website.