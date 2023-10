An Irving ISD school bus was involved in a minor accident on Wednesday afternoon.

The bus was carrying junior high school students.

Four students were evaluated on the scene and there were no reported injuries.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. on the north service road of State Highway 183, according to police.

In a statement, Irving ISD said the bus was sideswiped by a pick-up truck. Irving PD said it is unknown who is at fault.