Irving Firefighters Help Deliver Baby in Driveway

Woman gives birth in her driveway with help from firefighters

By Scott Gordon

Araceli Benitez & Irving Fire Department

A pregnant Irving woman was about to rush to the hospital last week to deliver, but her baby had other plans.

“Oh my God, I can’t forget that experience, ever in my life,” said Araceli Benitez.

Benitez started having contractions and asked her husband to take her to the hospital.

The couple made it to their driveway when she said she couldn’t wait another second.

"And I tell him, ‘I feel the head now.’ I tell him to call 911,” she said in an interview Friday.

Medics from the Irving Fire Department arrived within minutes.

"He tells me, 'Push, momma,’” she said. “After that, I heard my daughter crying.”

Mia was born right there in the driveway.

She was born healthy at 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

"Everything is fine,” Benitez said.

“Baby is healthy. I'm healthy. We're home. And we are really happy with everybody who helped me bring my daughter to this life.”

Mia has one sister and two brothers.

Benitez said her family is now complete.

