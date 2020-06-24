Irving Fire Department Responds to Gas Line Leak

The Irving Fire Department is on scene at a natural gas leak coming from a cut two-inch gas line located at the Northeast corner of N. Macarthur and Northgate Drive.

Firefighters were originally called to investigate the smell of gas in the area, and discovered the leaking gas line and then upgraded the incident to a hazmat incident. A truck, hazmat, a battalion chief and an EMS supervisor were sent to the scene.

No injuries to the firefighters or civilians were reported. The fire department said that it appears as though the gas line was struck by a small excavator doing construction at that intersection, which resulted in the leak.