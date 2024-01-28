Dallas

Investigation underway after man fatally shot on Gaston Road in Dallas

By NBCDFW Staff




Police are investigating a shooting near the Old East Dallas neighborhood where a man was mortally wounded by gunfire late Saturday night.

The Dallas Police Department said officers responded to the 4900 block of Gaston Road after reports of a shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he ultimately died from his injuries.

The victim's name has not been released, and the police department said investigators determined an unknown suspect shot the man.

Officials have not shared any details regarding the suspect's description.

