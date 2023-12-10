Garland

Investigation underway after fire causes evacuation at Texas Roadhouse in Garland

By NBCDFW Staff

Dozens of customers and employees were evacuated from a Texas Roadhouse in Garland after a fire broke out Sunday night.

According to the Garland Fire Department, the fire happened around 7:51 p.m. in the 5000 block of N President George Bush Highway.

Firefighters and emergency personnel arrived at the scene and quickly put out the flames.

No injuries were reported. Garland Fire said the fire is under investigation.

