Investigation underway after drive-by shooting in Fort Worth leaves 1 dead

A homicide investigation is underway after a drive-by shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood left a man dead Saturday night.

The fatal shooting happened in the 2900 block of San Rose Drive.

Fort Worth Police said they arrived at the scene around 8 p.m. after responding to reports of a shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, officers found 20-year-old Jordan Dewon Miles, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency personnel also arrived at the scene and tried to use life-saving measures to help Miles, but he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Authorities said Miles and a group of men were in the street when an unidentified car pulled up, and the people inside fired shots at them. Miles was mortally wounded after being struck by gunfire.

The police department said several witnesses stayed at the scene to cooperate with the shooting investigation.

No arrests have been made, and police have not shared any details regarding the suspect(s) description.