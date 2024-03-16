A simple visit to a family's home in Fort Worth turned into a nightmare after a child was attacked by a dog Saturday afternoon.

The Fort Worth Police Department said officers responded to the 9000 block of Carroll Cabin Way around 2:33 p.m. after an investigation call.

When police arrived at the home, they found a kid suffering from apparent wounds from a dog attack.

The child was taken to a local hospital by paramedics, and there is no word on the minor's condition.

According to Fort Worth Police, the dog belonged to another person visiting the child's family at the time.

The police department said it has notified Crimes Against Children and Animal Cruelty Detectives to investigate the incident.

No arrests have been made, and no other injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.