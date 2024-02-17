Investigation underway after 2 found dead in Wylie

A homicide investigation is underway after a man and a woman were found shot to death in a Wylie neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

According to the Wylie Police Department, officers received a call just after noon about a shooting in the area, and the 911 caller told them she saw two people dead.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered the bodies of a man and a woman who were mortally wounded by gunfire.

The names of the victims have not been released to the public pending notification of the next of kin, but the police department did confirm that they were Wylie residents.

Wylie Police said its Criminal Investigative Division is assisting with the investigation, and the fatal shooting is not an ongoing threat to the community.