Undercover investigations into Ridgemar Mall's SeaQuest in Fort Worth revealed numerous instances of animal cruelty, the Humane Society of the United States said.

The interactive zoo and aquarium closed its doors in late October amid an investigation following reports of alleged animal abuse.

The 28-day investigation came after a complaint submitted by the nonprofit People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals organization listed reports from three previous employees stating dozens of fish, including two sharks, died at the facility or during transport.

According to the U.S. Humane Society, investigators found unsanitary and overcrowded enclosures, roach infestations and reckless, forceful animal handling by employees.

Further investigation found maggots in and around the animal's food bowls, malnourished otters and a report of an aggravated sloth biting a child's finger.

Reports also listed three instances where customers kicked or stomped a parakeet to death. One claim said while a tank was unsupervised, a customer reached in and grabbed a shark by the tail then held it over the water for an extended period of time.

The investigator said they overheard a conversation between employees claiming a python had escaped the facility and had not yet been found.

A Fort Worth employee told the undercover worker that when they tried to report medical issues to the vet, they were scolded by supervisors.

"This place is hell, the management is hell, they don’t care about the animals," a SeaQuest employee said to investigators.

PETA says SeaQuest is no stranger to violations of the Animal Welfare Act. Between 2019 and 2024, SeaQuest was cited by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for over 110 violations, 12 of which had "severe adverse effects on the health and wellbeing on an animal."

A Las Vegas location also underwent an undercover investigation lasting 20 days. The report did not specify which location committed which violation.

SeaQuest has not publicly responded to the investigation. It's unclear whether the employees will be held responsible or where the animals were relocated to. The results of the investigation were submitted to the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Nov. 1.