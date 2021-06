The northbound side of Interstate 35W is closed in north Fort Worth due to a shooting, officials say.

One man is being transported to a hospital by helicopter in critical condition with a gunshot wound, according to MedStar.

The highway closure at Heritage Trace Parkway can be seen on a Texas Department of Transportation camera.

The cause of the shooting was not immediately available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.