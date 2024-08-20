Dallas County

Interim director updates progress in Dallas County Juvenile Department

Michael Griffiths stepped into the position on Aug. 12. It marks the third time Griffiths has overseen the Dallas County Juvenile Department

By David Goins

NBC Universal, Inc.

The new leader of the Dallas County Juvenile Department says he’s taking steps for an outside party to look at every aspect of the juvenile justice system in an effort to restore community trust.

The Dallas County juvenile justice system is undergoing a transformation that many observers say is long overdue.

Rev. Michael Waters is part of a faith community shining light on conditions at the juvenile facility and voicing support to the Dallas County Juvenile Board for a thorough review of every aspect of the embattled agency.

“This has been a hard summer for juveniles in the state of Texas,” Waters told the board Monday.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins sits on the nine-member board and says the review is needed.

“We need that top-to-bottom look at all the various processes,” Jenkins said.

The former director Darryl Beatty resigned last month amid allegations of poor, unsanitary and inhumane conditions at the detention center.

Deputy director DeAndra Jones resigned four days ago.

Jenkins told NBC 5 he won’t speak directly about former employees but says the juvenile justice department is slowly getting to a better place.

“If you look at what was happening to these kids, obviously some people were responsible for that,” Jenkins said. “From a parent perspective the people that have left thus far, that’s a good thing for your child.”

The most visible sign of change in personnel arrived with the new interim director on Aug. 12, a familiar face that addressed the board for the first time this week.

“When any of us walk through the facility you can see things that are improving and things that still need to be addressed,” Griffiths told the board Monday.

Michael Griffiths oversaw Dallas’ juvenile justice system for 15 years and said his presence now is to help regain the confidence of board members, judges, and the community at large.

Griffiths indicated he would work on presenting plans for a complete outside review of the department by October.  The juvenile board would then decide whether to proceed with the effort.

This article tagged under:

Dallas CountyDallas
