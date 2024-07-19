Dallas Juvenile Justice director resigns amid allegations of mistreatment

The executive director of the Dallas County Juvenile Department resigned Friday.

Darryl Beatty's resignation, which is effective immediately, comes amid allegations of mistreatment and filthy living conditions at the Dallas Juvenile Justice Center.

Our partners at The Dallas Morning News reported an unannounced inspection at the Dr. Jerome McNeil Jr. Detention Center took place Monday and that the state's inspector general’s office opened a new investigation based on the findings.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said Friday on X that an independent investigation should be held to determine the next courses of action.

“Juvenile Director Darryl Beatty resigned today amid growing public awareness of problems within the department," Jenkins said. "Now is the time for everyone to work together to bring in a third-party entity chosen by the Juvenile Board to investigate and report to the board what actions are needed."

The Dallas County Juvenile Board filed an agenda at 12:39 p.m. Friday, calling for a special meeting for noon on Monday.

While part of Monday's meeting will be held in a private executive session, a public comment period was listed on the agenda. However, those wishing to speak during the public comment period were required to register with the executive assistant by 4 p.m. Friday.

The Dallas County Juvenile Department is the second-largest juvenile services department in Texas.