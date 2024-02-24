Inside Texas puppy scams and their devastating impact

Buying a puppy can be a huge responsibility, and where you get your puppy is just as big of a decision. The manager of public relations for the SPCA suggests you should get your furry friend in person.

“It's not an overnight process that 's going to be a perfect situation,” Becky Adamietz-Deo said. “But it's about a three-month process for you and that dog or that puppy to get to know each other, to understand each other's little quirks and to really become best friends.”

Some people may look for online options due to convenience.

“We had recently lost our boxer who was very near and dear to our entire family,” Cheri Arthun said. “So we were ready to begin a new journey, and we're having a hard time finding anything locally.”

Arthun was one of just many people who were looking forward to adding a pet to their family. The Better Business Bureau conducted a study on how much money Americans lost over puppy scams. That number was over $1 million in 2023.

“Our hearts go out to those that have fallen for these scams,” Cosme Ojeda II said. “It's an emotional transaction. And so we want to do everything that we can to let people know to avoid these scams.”

Ojeda is the director of operations over at the BBB. They gathered puppy scam reports since 2021 and shared some of their findings.

“We want you to go abroad and do your research,” Ojeda said. “And that will open your eyes just to see what kind of scams… are out there. Every day they go through what works and they go through what doesn't work. So they're only going to use methods that do work because they're trying to maximize their bottom line as well.”

