Infant Dead, Suspect in Custody After Standoff in Rowlett

An infant boy was found dead Friday evening after Rowlett Police were dispatched to a welfare concern call, officials confirmed Saturday.

Rowlett PD responded to calls at 7 p.m. Friday where a caller reported she was concerned that her husband was behaving strangely and that their infant child was in his care.

Officers arrived at the location at the 3000 block of Silver Springs Way and were able to make brief contact with the suspect. Quickly, communication stopped and further attempts were unsuccessful.

Officers eventually gained access to the garage where the child was found unresponsive. He was administered CPR by police and was eventually transported to a nearby hospital where was pronounced dead.

After being informed by the suspect's wife that he was armed, officers set up a perimeter in the neighborhood and evacuated surrounding houses. Officers continued to make unsuccessful attempts to contact the suspect and for over an hour, deployed multiple types of gas irritants into the residence.

At 2 a.m. Saturday morning, Rowlett SWAT made entry into the residence, where the suspect was located and taken into custody.

Three members of the SWAT team were treated at a local hospital for injuries made during the operation. They were later released. The suspect, who was also hospitalized, is currently being detained and facing multiple felony charges, pending the outcome of an investigation by Rowlett PD's Criminal Investigation Unit.