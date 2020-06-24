Addison

In-Person Viewing of Addison's Kaboom Town! Canceled, Show to Be Streamed

The Independence Day fireworks show is being moved to an undisclosed, out-of-town location due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases

For the first time in more than 30 years, the skies over Addison will stay dark for Independence Day.

Addison announced Wednesday that the city will move the annual Kaboom Town! fireworks show to a secure, out-of-town location closed to the public.

With no fireworks in Addison and no in-person viewing, Addison will stream the Independence Day celebration on its YouTube Channel on July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

The decision to stream the event is due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Dallas County, the city said in a press release, and due to a difficulty in "securing public safety support for traffic control and event security from Addison’s law enforcement partners because of an increase in demand on public safety resources across North Texas."

Dallas County once again set all-time highs in hospitalizations for COVID-19 cases Tuesday, reporting another 445 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday along with seven more deaths.

Addison's Kaboom Town! fireworks show is DFW's largest Independence Day fireworks show and one of the largest in the nation.

AddisoncoronavirusIndependence DayKABOOM TOWN
