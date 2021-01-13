i-30

I-30 West Loop Interchange Closed for Maintenance on Wednesday and Thursday

TxDOT advised drivers to find alternate routes during the closure

The westbound Interstate 30 interchange ramp to northbound West Loop 820 will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

According to TxDOT, the closure will occur on Jan. 13 to 14 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for maintenance activities, weather permitting.

In 2019, 167 workers and road users were killed in work zones, TxDOT said.

According to TxDOT, the leading causes of these deaths, speeding and driver inattention, are entirely preventable.

TxDOT said drivers should be sure to protect workers and road users. 

