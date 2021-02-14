Hundreds of Flights Canceled at DFW Airport and Love Field

What to Know Airlines have started canceling flights ahead of extreme winter weather in North Texas

Airlines have been canceling flights at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas' Love Field as winter weather bears down on North Texas and gets worse as Sunday wears on.

As of 10 a.m. Flight Aware reported 636 flight cancellations at DFW Airport and 190 cancellations at Love Field.

The Dallas Morning News reported Fort Worth-based American Airlines canceled nearly 300 flights and Dallas-based Southwest Airlines canceled all but 10 flights out of Love Field in an effort to keep passengers from getting stuck in Dallas.

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport

DFW Airport tweeted that teams are working to keep the runways clear and safe, but asked passengers to give themselves extra time to get to the airport and to check with their airline on the status of their flights.

❄️ Our teams are actively working today to keep our runways clear and safe.

If you have scheduled travel, please check with your airline to see if your flight has been delayed or canceled. Also, please allow additional time in getting to the airport.



— DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) February 14, 2021

Flight Aware reports that inbound flights to DFW Airport have been delayed at their origin airports on average close to three hours due to snow and ice.

Dallas' Love Field

Love Field also advised passengers to check on their flights since many airlines were canceling flights in advance of extreme weather conditions, they also urged people to use caution getting to the airport.

❄️ 🚨 Major cancellations across the board as the overnight weather and upcoming weather create dangerous conditions. Confirm your flight's status with your airline prior to coming to the airport and drive with extreme caution if you are coming to DAL. #DALwx

The airport said it has been working around the clock since noon Saturday to accommodate travelers stuck in Dallas. Cots and single-use blankets and pillows are available upon request. The airport is setting up cots in the Love Landing area, as the terminal is expected to be left open throughout the winter storm event.

ERCOT and Oncor have called on all Texans to conserve electricity and Love Field says it is doing its part by lowering the temperatures in the terminal and surrounding buildings for the next few days.