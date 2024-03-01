Officials say the largest wildfire in Texas history did not grow overnight and is 5% contained.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said early Friday that some rain and snow have helped with firefighting efforts in the Texas Panhandle, but the National Weather Service says conditions favorable for wildfires are expected to extend through the weekend in some areas.

The fires have killed two people and left behind a landscape of scorched prairie, dead cattle and burned-out homes in the Texas Panhandle.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

That has left many North Texans seeing the images of utter devastation wondering how they can help. We've compiled a list of state organizations and other organizations helping those most affected:

TEXAS A&M AGRILIFE EXTENSION SERVICE

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is setting up Animal Supply Points in several locations to accept donations of hay, feed, fencing supplies, cow feed and milk replacer to support livestock owners impacted. A special 2024 Panhandle Wildfire Relief website helps with resources.

TEXAS FARM BUREAU

In an effort to help farmers and ranchers who have been affected by this event, the Texas Farm Bureau developed the Texas Panhandle Wildfire Relief Fund. This program will collect and distribute monetary contributions only. Your tax-deductible credit card donation can be made through the donation button on the Texas Farm Bureau website.



TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

The Texas Department of Agriculture has set up a Hay Hotline to help with donations of hay as well as the STAR Fund which will help Texas farmers and ranchers recover from the disaster.



TEXAS & SOUTHWESTERN CATTLE RAISERS ASSOCIATION

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association based in Fort Worth is providing financial assistance to ranchers in Texas and Oklahoma affected by natural disasters. You can donate through a Pay Pal link on the TSCRA website.

AMARILLO AREA FOUNDATION

The Amarillo Area Foundation set up a Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund, which supports residents who have lost homes, businesses, vehicles, livestock, grazing land and fencing.

TEXAS BAPTIST MEN

The Texas Baptist Men have mobilized sending volunteers and pallets of bottled water to the panhandle. The TBM mobile command center is going as well as shower/laundry units. To support the the TBM you can donate via their website.

AMERICAN RED CROSS

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 have teamed up with the Red Cross, which is providing crucial assistance to residents affected by the Panhandle wildfires. Monetary donations help the Red Cross respond to whatever needs arise. You can help people affected by wildfires and countless other crises by donating a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief.

HOW TO VOLUNTEER TO HELP

The Texas Panhandle Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) is helping coordinate volunteering in the area. You can fill out their volunteer interest form, email info@txpanhandlevoad.org, or call 806-378-3004.

OTHER DONATIONS

GoFundMe has set up a Texas Wildfire Relief Hub with all verified fundraisers related to the wildfires in the panhandle. As of this writing, there are more than 30 fundraisers to support people who lost everything in the fires from Fritch to Borger. GoFundMe says its Trust & Safety team works to review fundraisers and prevent misuse of funds.