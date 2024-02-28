Volunteer group formed after Eastland fires responds to crisis in panhandle

As flames continue to rip through communities in the panhandle, North Texans are joining the statewide effort to help get people back on their feet. That includes a group of volunteers born out of the ashes of the Eastland Complex fire two years ago.

“At this point, it’s finding out what the need is, putting the call out and then running the logistics on our end to get the supplies to where they need to be,” said Amy Houston.

Houston is a director of the Rancher Navy.

The non-profit was the brainchild of several ag-minded women who came together in 2022 to help those impacted by the fires in Eastland County that were soon followed by the Big L fire.

About 80% of Houston’s family’s ranch in Erath County burned in the latter, as did several homes along their street.

In the days that followed, her charred property became the drop zone for a large convoy of supplies from Waco.

Since Tuesday, she’s been helping other group leaders organize logistics to bring in supplies from communities across Texas and neighboring states.

“By noon today, we already had a thousand bales of hay donated. We had truckers from every place from Kansas, New Mexico, and Nebraska lined up to help,” she said.

In North Texas, the Azle Church of Christ and Beulah Baptist Church in Weatherford have been established as a collection site for local donations.

Other sites include 360 Ranch Horse Boarding in Springtown, Comanche Gas Solutions in Comanche, 14570 FM 914 in Stephenville and 2924 CR 107 B in Alvarado.

In addition to livestock supplies, volunteers are taking hygiene items like soap, baby wipes and diapers. They’re also collecting items to help the volunteer firefighters on the front lines. Those include Liquid IV, Gatorade, water, eye drops, socks and gloves.

While household items will eventually be needed, for now, they’re asking people not to drop those off.

“This is the tip of the iceberg. This will probably need to continue for several weeks,” said Houston.

Updates can be found on the Rancher Navy Facebook page.