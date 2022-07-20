disaster relief

How to Help the Red Cross With Wildfire Relief Efforts

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 have teamed up with the American Red Cross to help with disaster relief efforts

Authorities say North Texas wildfires continue to grow amid sweltering temperatures and dry conditions after burning at least 12 structures.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the Chalk Mountain Fire about 50 miles southwest of Fort Worth is the largest active Texas wildfire after growing by 2,000 acres Tuesday to 6,000 acres.

The Red Cross has already mobilized to the wildfire zone with supplies and volunteers to help people in need.

How to Help Wildfire Victims

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 have teamed up with the Red Cross.

You can help people affected by disasters like tornadoes, floods and countless other crises by donating a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your financial donation to the Red Cross helps provide shelter, meals, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and other assistance during disasters. 

Click here to learn how to support disaster relief efforts in North Texas and make a donation to the American Red Cross

