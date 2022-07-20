How to Help the Red Cross With Wildfire Relief Efforts

Authorities say North Texas wildfires continue to grow amid sweltering temperatures and dry conditions after burning at least 12 structures.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the Chalk Mountain Fire about 50 miles southwest of Fort Worth is the largest active Texas wildfire after growing by 2,000 acres Tuesday to 6,000 acres.

The Red Cross has already mobilized to the wildfire zone with supplies and volunteers to help people in need.

