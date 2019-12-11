Houston

Houston Man Rescues Dog Whose Leash Got Caught in Elevator

The good Samaritan reacted frantically as the leash slowly rose up the shaft — with the dog still attached to it

By Loyd Brumfield | The Dallas Morning News

A Houston man is being praised for his quick action to free a dog whose leash was caught in an elevator. His desperate efforts were caught on video.

“Y’all I’m shaking!!! I just saved a dog on a leash that didn’t make it onto the elevator with the owner before the door closed!” Johnny Mathis posted on Twitter on Monday. “I just happened to turn around as the door closed and it started to lift off the ground. I got the leash off in time.”

The incident was captured on video and distributed by Fox television stations in a story that took place in Houston but curiously was reported from Cincinnati.

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

